what are Analysts report about Flexion Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:FLXN): Stryker Corporation(NYSE:SYK)

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (FLXN) will report its next earnings on May 07 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.88/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.95/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 7.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.99/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.26/share and a High Estimate of $-0.88/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. as 19.8 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is 17 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 24 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 10.56 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FLXN to be 2.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 32%. For the next 5 years, Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is expecting Growth of 51.66% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 15.78% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Flexion Therapeutics, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.99 and Average Volume (3 months) is 977.34 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -64.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -78.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.68%, where Monthly Performance is 15.46%, Quarterly performance is -24.94%, 6 Months performance is -34.33% and yearly performance percentage is -2.18%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -43.72%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.43% and Monthly Volatility of 9.31%.

Stryker Corporation (SYK) will report its next earnings on Apr 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.84/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.69/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.15/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 8.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Stryker Corporation and for the current quarter 20 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.54/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.99/share and a High Estimate of $1.4/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 18 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Stryker Corporation as 2.56 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Stryker Corporation is 2.35 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.93 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.6 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SYK to be -63.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -24.08%. For the next 5 years, Stryker Corporation is expecting Growth of 43.13% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -24.94% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Stryker Corporation, where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.66 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.59 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 34.3 and Forward P/E ratio of 22.18.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 17.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Stryker Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.29%, where Monthly Performance is 5.59%, Quarterly performance is 0.26%, 6 Months performance is -3.82% and yearly performance percentage is 7.7%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -6.95%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.81% and Monthly Volatility of 3.46%.