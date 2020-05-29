Revenue Estimates Analysis of Inogen, Inc(NASDAQ:INGN): Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc.(NYSE:APLE)

Inogen, Inc (INGN) will report its next earnings on May 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.06/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.1/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.16/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -160%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Inogen, Inc and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.1/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.12/share and a High Estimate of $-0.08/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Inogen, Inc as 82.33 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Inogen, Inc is 81 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 83.3 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 90.2 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for INGN to be -113.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -70.97%. For the next 5 years, Inogen, Inc is expecting Growth of 931.43% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -106.54% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.66 and Average Volume (3 months) is 455.91 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 61.11 and Forward P/E ratio of 63.13.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 4.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Inogen, Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.35%, where Monthly Performance is -27.58%, Quarterly performance is -19.92%, 6 Months performance is -49.6% and yearly performance percentage is -39.67%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -43.83%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.15% and Monthly Volatility of 5.99%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (APLE) will report its next earnings on May 18 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.11/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.11/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.1/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.1/share and a High Estimate of $0.1/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. as 264.85 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is 226.9 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 296 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 303.79 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for APLE to be -110.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -75.56%. For the next 5 years, Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is expecting Growth of 220% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -81.6% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.67 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.14 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 17.76 and Forward P/E ratio of 36.46.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 8.23%, where Monthly Performance is 10.65%, Quarterly performance is -21.05%, 6 Months performance is -35.14% and yearly performance percentage is -35.02%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -36.06%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.81% and Monthly Volatility of 7.75%.