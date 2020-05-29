Earnings Analysis of Evercore Inc.(NYSE:EVR): Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.(NYSE:UGP)

Evercore Inc. (EVR) will report its next earnings on Apr 22 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.21/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.26/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Evercore Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.4/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.05/share and a High Estimate of $0.64/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EVR to be -77.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -80.16%. For the next 5 years, Evercore Inc. is expecting Growth of 178.92% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -71.04% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Evercore Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.76 and Average Volume (3 months) is 663.03 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 9.32 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.24.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 11.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 32.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 27%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Evercore Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 8.25%, where Monthly Performance is 10.67%, Quarterly performance is -17.15%, 6 Months performance is -28.92% and yearly performance percentage is -29.1%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -23.84%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.02% and Monthly Volatility of 4.31%.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $-0.06/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.09/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.15/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -166.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.05/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.05/share and a High Estimate of $0.05/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. as 4.3 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. is 4.3 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 4.3 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 5.5 Billion.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.66 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.85 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 64.2 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.91.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 16.73%, where Monthly Performance is 21.59%, Quarterly performance is -24.29%, 6 Months performance is -38.39% and yearly performance percentage is -36.44%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -48.72%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.84% and Monthly Volatility of 6.48%.