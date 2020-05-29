Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Community Health Systems, Inc.(NYSE:CYH): Callon Petroleum Company(NYSE:CPE)

Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) will report its next earnings on Apr 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-1.59/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.58/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-1.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -174.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Community Health Systems, Inc. and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-1.04/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-3.65/share and a High Estimate of $-0.1/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Community Health Systems, Inc. as 2.74 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Community Health Systems, Inc. is 2.1 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.24 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.2 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CYH to be -176.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -293.1%. For the next 5 years, Community Health Systems, Inc. is expecting Growth of 52.54% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -305.62% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Community Health Systems, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.56 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.7 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -3.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 26.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Community Health Systems, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.84%, where Monthly Performance is -13.04%, Quarterly performance is -37.25%, 6 Months performance is -5.04% and yearly performance percentage is 9.22%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 10.34%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.88% and Monthly Volatility of 8.60%.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) will report its next earnings on May 11 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.23/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.19/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 21.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Callon Petroleum Company and for the current quarter 19 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.13/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.04/share and a High Estimate of $0.33/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Callon Petroleum Company as 337.74 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Callon Petroleum Company is 288.2 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 429.75 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 142.55 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CPE to be -60.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -42.11%. For the next 5 years, Callon Petroleum Company is expecting Growth of -42.13% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -50% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Callon Petroleum Company, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.64 and Average Volume (3 months) is 39.47 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0.8 and Forward P/E ratio of 3.42.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Callon Petroleum Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.22%, where Monthly Performance is 19.58%, Quarterly performance is -64.95%, 6 Months performance is -80.98% and yearly performance percentage is -89.28%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -85.19%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.26% and Monthly Volatility of 13.42%.