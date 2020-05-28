What do Analysts Say about WPP plc(NYSE:WPP): Cheniere Energy Partners, LP(NYSE:CQP)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for WPP plc and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on WPP plc, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.38 and Average Volume (3 months) is 419.3 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 12.98 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.7.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, WPP plc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 12.18%, where Monthly Performance is 10.83%, Quarterly performance is -31.53%, 6 Months performance is -37.42% and yearly performance percentage is -35%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -43.79%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.34% and Monthly Volatility of 3.00%.

Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (CQP) will report its next earnings on Apr 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.84/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.68/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.16/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 23.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Cheniere Energy Partners, LP and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.59/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.45/share and a High Estimate of $0.88/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners, LP as 1.69 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Cheniere Energy Partners, LP is 1.42 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.87 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.69 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CQP to be 25%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 178.95%. For the next 5 years, Cheniere Energy Partners, LP is expecting Growth of -11.33% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 10.67% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Cheniere Energy Partners, LP, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.21 and Average Volume (3 months) is 529.54 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 13.78 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.01.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 140.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Cheniere Energy Partners, LP currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.16%, where Monthly Performance is -2.18%, Quarterly performance is -5.97%, 6 Months performance is -20.66% and yearly performance percentage is -20.95%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -18.97%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.76% and Monthly Volatility of 5.74%.