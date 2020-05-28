What are analysts Suggestions on Apache Corporation(NYSE:APA): Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The)(NYSE:HIG)

Apache Corporation (APA) will report its next earnings on May 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.08/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.06/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.14/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 233.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Apache Corporation and for the current quarter 24 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.31/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.73/share and a High Estimate of $0.09/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Apache Corporation as 1.29 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Apache Corporation is 1.23 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.38 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.64 Billion.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Apache Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 5 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.7 and Average Volume (3 months) is 23.19 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -42.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -215%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -28.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Apache Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 10.74%, where Monthly Performance is 19.81%, Quarterly performance is -48.51%, 6 Months performance is -46.26% and yearly performance percentage is -53.25%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -50.84%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.52% and Monthly Volatility of 9.02%.

Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (HIG) will report its next earnings on Apr 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.34/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.35/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -0.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.06/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.38/share and a High Estimate of $1.3/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) as 5.01 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) is 4.96 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 5.06 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 5.09 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HIG to be -24.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -27.33%. For the next 5 years, Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) is expecting Growth of 8.16% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -17.17% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The), where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.74 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.85 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 8.38 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.53.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) currently shows a Weekly Performance of 14.36%, where Monthly Performance is 3.26%, Quarterly performance is -27.88%, 6 Months performance is -36.24% and yearly performance percentage is -25.14%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -35.38%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.06% and Monthly Volatility of 4.92%.