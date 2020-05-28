what are Analysts report about Whitestone REIT(NYSE:WSR): Globus Medical, Inc.(NYSE:GMED)

Whitestone REIT (WSR) will report its next earnings on May 07 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.37/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.37/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Whitestone REIT and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.05/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.05/share and a High Estimate of $0.06/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WSR to be -3.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, Whitestone REIT is expecting Growth of 4.72% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 0% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Whitestone REIT, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.83 and Average Volume (3 months) is 526.8 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 12.55 and Forward P/E ratio of 29.55.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Whitestone REIT currently shows a Weekly Performance of 10.73%, where Monthly Performance is 11.68%, Quarterly performance is -49.49%, 6 Months performance is -52.97% and yearly performance percentage is -48.98%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -52.28%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.05% and Monthly Volatility of 7.71%.

Globus Medical, Inc. (GMED) will report its next earnings on May 07 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.49/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.52/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -5.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Globus Medical, Inc. and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.38/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.29/share and a High Estimate of $0.43/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Globus Medical, Inc. as 194.5 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Globus Medical, Inc. is 166.2 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 201.83 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 182.95 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GMED to be -124.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -51.16%. For the next 5 years, Globus Medical, Inc. is expecting Growth of 108.14% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -48.81% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Globus Medical, Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.24 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.23 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 38.33 and Forward P/E ratio of 31.3.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 10.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Globus Medical, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 12.65%, where Monthly Performance is 16.64%, Quarterly performance is 12.38%, 6 Months performance is 0.76% and yearly performance percentage is 37.21%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -5.81%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.62% and Monthly Volatility of 4.84%.