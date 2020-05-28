Revenue Estimates Analysis of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA): U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:SLCA)

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) will report its next earnings on Apr 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.24/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.36/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $1.6/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 444.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Tesla, Inc. and for the current quarter 19 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-1.5/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-3.85/share and a High Estimate of $0.57/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 19 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Tesla, Inc. as 4.98 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Tesla, Inc. is 2.77 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 7.27 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 6.35 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TSLA to be 8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -32.8%. For the next 5 years, Tesla, Inc. is expecting Growth of 180.29% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 3430.77% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Tesla, Inc. , where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 6 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.65 and Average Volume (3 months) is 17.43 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 70.59.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -2.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -0.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Tesla, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.51%, where Monthly Performance is 2.69%, Quarterly performance is 5.32%, 6 Months performance is 146.29% and yearly performance percentage is 334.67%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 96.07%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.31% and Monthly Volatility of 5.19%.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (SLCA) will report its next earnings on May 01 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.03/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.43/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.4/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 93%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.59/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.77/share and a High Estimate of $-0.32/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. as 228.23 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. is 122.85 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 307.7 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 394.85 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SLCA to be -535.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -205.88%. For the next 5 years, U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 38.08% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -273.44% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.09 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.5 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -13.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -45.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -13.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 42.2%, where Monthly Performance is 109.46%, Quarterly performance is -42.27%, 6 Months performance is -31.87% and yearly performance percentage is -71.66%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -49.59%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 11.78% and Monthly Volatility of 14.53%.