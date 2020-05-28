Revenue Estimates Analysis of Switch, Inc.(NYSE:SWCH): Scorpio Tankers Inc.(NYSE:STNG)

Switch, Inc. (SWCH) will report its next earnings on May 08 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.04/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.04/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Switch, Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.05/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.03/share and a High Estimate of $0.06/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Switch, Inc. as 123.83 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Switch, Inc. is 121.63 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 126.88 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 107.03 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SWCH to be 50%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 25%. For the next 5 years, Switch, Inc. is expecting Growth of 44.91% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 63.64% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Switch, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.46 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.14 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 232.72 and Forward P/E ratio of 66.37.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Switch, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.96%, where Monthly Performance is 0.75%, Quarterly performance is 11.87%, 6 Months performance is 18.26% and yearly performance percentage is 48.66%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 27.19%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.85% and Monthly Volatility of 4.00%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) will report its next earnings on May 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.23/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.56/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.33/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -58.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Scorpio Tankers Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.51/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.23/share and a High Estimate of $1.07/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Scorpio Tankers Inc. as 237.72 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Scorpio Tankers Inc. is 225 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 267.45 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 195.53 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for STNG to be 591.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 259.78%. For the next 5 years, Scorpio Tankers Inc. is expecting Growth of -40.9% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 760.64% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Scorpio Tankers Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.59 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.12 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 5.41.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -0.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Scorpio Tankers Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 16.05%, where Monthly Performance is -27.25%, Quarterly performance is 9.43%, 6 Months performance is -43% and yearly performance percentage is -25.49%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -50.74%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.47% and Monthly Volatility of 9.22%.