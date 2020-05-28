Revenue Estimates Analysis of Callaway Golf Company(NYSE:ELY): Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc.(NYSE:HE)

Callaway Golf Company (ELY) will report its next earnings on May 07 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.26/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.23/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -13%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Callaway Golf Company and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.34/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.28/share and a High Estimate of $0.45/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Callaway Golf Company as 460.11 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Callaway Golf Company is 432.23 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 509.6 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 504.36 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ELY to be -129.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -36.11%. For the next 5 years, Callaway Golf Company is expecting Growth of 96.99% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -62.73% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Callaway Golf Company, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.6 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.99 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 26.12 and Forward P/E ratio of 20.9.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 7.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Callaway Golf Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of 16.85%, where Monthly Performance is 30.71%, Quarterly performance is -4.85%, 6 Months performance is -21.36% and yearly performance percentage is 7.2%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -24.1%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.93% and Monthly Volatility of 7.76%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) will report its next earnings on Apr 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.61/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.51/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 19.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.45/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.44/share and a High Estimate of $0.47/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. as 682.31 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. is 678.27 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 686.36 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 661.62 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.56 and Average Volume (3 months) is 796.57 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 21.38 and Forward P/E ratio of 19.66.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.98%, where Monthly Performance is -4.03%, Quarterly performance is -18.39%, 6 Months performance is -12.25% and yearly performance percentage is -7.56%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -18.1%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.24% and Monthly Volatility of 3.28%.