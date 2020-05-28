Revenue Estimates Analysis of BWX Technologies, Inc.(NYSE:BWXT): Guess?, Inc.(NYSE:GES)

BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) will report its next earnings on May 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.71/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.64/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 10.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for BWX Technologies, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.6/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.55/share and a High Estimate of $0.65/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for BWX Technologies, Inc. as 463.82 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for BWX Technologies, Inc. is 436.25 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 486.27 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 467.36 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BWXT to be -8.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -12.66%. For the next 5 years, BWX Technologies, Inc. is expecting Growth of 11.9% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 6.87% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on BWX Technologies, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.63 and Average Volume (3 months) is 812.96 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 21.87 and Forward P/E ratio of 20.13.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 14.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 73%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 20.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, BWX Technologies, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.59%, where Monthly Performance is 15.65%, Quarterly performance is 0.93%, 6 Months performance is 2.12% and yearly performance percentage is 28.84%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -0.48%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.27% and Monthly Volatility of 3.53%.

Guess?, Inc. (GES) will report its next earnings on Mar 18 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.22/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.12/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 8.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Guess?, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.88/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.77/share and a High Estimate of $-0.49/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GES to be -252%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -136.84%. For the next 5 years, Guess?, Inc. is expecting Growth of 6.78% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -59.31% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Guess?, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.15 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.99 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 7.37 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.64.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 16.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Guess?, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 39.95%, where Monthly Performance is 31.82%, Quarterly performance is -37.45%, 6 Months performance is -42.06% and yearly performance percentage is -40.92%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -53.35%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.50% and Monthly Volatility of 9.42%.