Price Target Analysis of Trevena, Inc.(NASDAQ:TRVN): Fluor Corporation(NYSE:FLR)

Trevena, Inc. (TRVN) will report its next earnings on May 07 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.07/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.08/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 12.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Trevena, Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.06/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.07/share and a High Estimate of $-0.05/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TRVN to be -40%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 33.33%. For the next 5 years, Trevena, Inc. is expecting Growth of -4% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 7.41% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Trevena, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.97 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.78 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -48.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -74.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Trevena, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.3%, where Monthly Performance is 92.65%, Quarterly performance is 98.6%, 6 Months performance is 99.94% and yearly performance percentage is 16.81%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 65.3%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 12.08% and Monthly Volatility of 11.76%.

Fluor Corporation (FLR) will report its next earnings on Feb 18 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-5.29/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.36/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-5.65/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -1569.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Fluor Corporation and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.1/share and a High Estimate of $0.3/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Fluor Corporation as 4.05 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Fluor Corporation is 3.85 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 4.26 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 4.8 Billion.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Fluor Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.79 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.89 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.06.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -16.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -57.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Fluor Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 19.57%, where Monthly Performance is 23.34%, Quarterly performance is 9.7%, 6 Months performance is -32.14% and yearly performance percentage is -57.59%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -35.91%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.18% and Monthly Volatility of 9.03%.