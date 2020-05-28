Price Target Analysis of Scientific Games Corp(NASDAQ:SGMS): Taubman Centers, Inc.(NYSE:TCO)

Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) will report its next earnings on May 11 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.46/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.22/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.68/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -309.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Scientific Games Corp and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.11/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.44/share and a High Estimate of $0.14/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Scientific Games Corp as 792.58 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Scientific Games Corp is 727.82 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 843.6 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 832.27 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SGMS to be -2022.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -10400%. For the next 5 years, Scientific Games Corp is expecting Growth of 99.34% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -245% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Scientific Games Corp, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.17 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.28 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 46.68.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -3.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Scientific Games Corp currently shows a Weekly Performance of 22.89%, where Monthly Performance is 45.01%, Quarterly performance is -14.8%, 6 Months performance is -41.32% and yearly performance percentage is -10.51%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -38.65%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.16% and Monthly Volatility of 10.47%.

Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO) will report its next earnings on May 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.18/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.28/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -35.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Taubman Centers, Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.28/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.13/share and a High Estimate of $0.21/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Taubman Centers, Inc. as 157.67 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Taubman Centers, Inc. is 141 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 170.19 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 163.13 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TCO to be -10.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -3.41%. For the next 5 years, Taubman Centers, Inc. is expecting Growth of 4.33% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -4.58% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Taubman Centers, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.27 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.44 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 12.13 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -711.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -1.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Taubman Centers, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.62%, where Monthly Performance is 6.01%, Quarterly performance is -23.01%, 6 Months performance is 25.99% and yearly performance percentage is -12.77%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 31.59%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.16% and Monthly Volatility of 4.56%.