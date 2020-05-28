Investors Catching Stocks Criteo S.A.(NASDAQ:CRTO): Tiffany & Co.(NYSE:TIF)

Criteo S.A. (CRTO) will report its next earnings on Apr 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.52/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.45/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 15.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Criteo S.A. and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.03/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.67/share and a High Estimate of $0.43/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Criteo S.A. as 151.1 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Criteo S.A. is 143.45 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 202.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 222.69 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CRTO to be -127.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -83.33%. For the next 5 years, Criteo S.A. is expecting Growth of 48.9% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -63.67% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Criteo S.A., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.83 and Average Volume (3 months) is 554.24 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 7.47 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.94.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 8.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Criteo S.A. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.21%, where Monthly Performance is -0.89%, Quarterly performance is -20.21%, 6 Months performance is -41.76% and yearly performance percentage is -47.47%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -41.89%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.80% and Monthly Volatility of 7.06%.

Tiffany & Co. (TIF) will report its next earnings on Jun 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.8/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.77/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Tiffany & Co. and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.37/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.81/share and a High Estimate of $1.17/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TIF to be -72.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -28.57%. For the next 5 years, Tiffany & Co. is expecting Growth of 30.18% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -18.52% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Tiffany & Co., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.56 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.08 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 28.69 and Forward P/E ratio of 29.1.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 16.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Tiffany & Co. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.34%, where Monthly Performance is 2.04%, Quarterly performance is -4.47%, 6 Months performance is 1.62% and yearly performance percentage is 39.86%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -4.57%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.74% and Monthly Volatility of 1.04%.