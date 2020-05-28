Investors Catching Stocks Big Lots, Inc.(NYSE:BIG): Eclipse Resources Corporation(NYSE:ECR)

Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) will report its next earnings on May 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.39/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.52/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.13/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -5.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Big Lots, Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.32/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.04/share and a High Estimate of $0.5/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BIG to be -60.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -47.17%. For the next 5 years, Big Lots, Inc. is expecting Growth of 23.08% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -20.71% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Big Lots, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.23 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.14 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 6.31 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.22.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 33.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 22.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Big Lots, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 23.79%, where Monthly Performance is 71.89%, Quarterly performance is 71.22%, 6 Months performance is 100.93% and yearly performance percentage is 44.68%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 35.86%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.98% and Monthly Volatility of 5.88%.