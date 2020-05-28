Earnings Analysis of General Electric Company(NYSE:GE): Meredith Corporation(NYSE:MDP)

General Electric Company (GE) will report its next earnings on Apr 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.05/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.08/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -37.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for General Electric Company and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.05/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.18/share and a High Estimate of $0.09/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for General Electric Company as 17.87 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for General Electric Company is 15.64 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 20.58 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 28.83 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GE to be -170.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -113.33%. For the next 5 years, General Electric Company is expecting Growth of 806.25% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -93.85% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on General Electric Company, where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.22 and Average Volume (3 months) is 120.75 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 11.89 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.18.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, General Electric Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of 17.39%, where Monthly Performance is 13.37%, Quarterly performance is -33.42%, 6 Months performance is -36.88% and yearly performance percentage is -22.12%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -34.68%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.35% and Monthly Volatility of 4.89%.

Meredith Corporation (MDP) will report its next earnings on May 14 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.06/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.67/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.39/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 23.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Meredith Corporation and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.1/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.88/share and a High Estimate of $1.32/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Meredith Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.17 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.84 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 38.86 and Forward P/E ratio of 3.9.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -5.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -38.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Meredith Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 24.47%, where Monthly Performance is 39.49%, Quarterly performance is -36.73%, 6 Months performance is -50.23% and yearly performance percentage is -66.81%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -46.26%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.50% and Monthly Volatility of 9.27%.