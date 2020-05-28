Analysts showing optimistic trends for SLM Corporation(NASDAQ:SLM): Philip Morris International Inc(NYSE:PM)

SLM Corporation (SLM) will report its next earnings on Apr 22 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.79/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.83/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -4.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for SLM Corporation and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.14/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.05/share and a High Estimate of $0.35/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for SLM Corporation as 347.12 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for SLM Corporation is 325 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 355.35 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 396.87 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SLM to be -45.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -72.41%. For the next 5 years, SLM Corporation is expecting Growth of 8.6% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -0.79% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on SLM Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.04 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.93 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 4.25 and Forward P/E ratio of 5.06.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 30.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, SLM Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.03%, where Monthly Performance is 3.75%, Quarterly performance is -27.39%, 6 Months performance is -11.44% and yearly performance percentage is -20.86%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -13.13%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.72% and Monthly Volatility of 4.58%.

Philip Morris International Inc (PM) will report its next earnings on Apr 21 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.21/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.13/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 7.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Philip Morris International Inc and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.09/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.02/share and a High Estimate of $1.14/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Philip Morris International Inc as 6.48 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Philip Morris International Inc is 6.23 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 6.61 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 7.7 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PM to be -26%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -6.29%. For the next 5 years, Philip Morris International Inc is expecting Growth of 9.32% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -5.78% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Philip Morris International Inc, where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.82 and Average Volume (3 months) is 7.05 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 15.06 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.78.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 18.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -65.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 42.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Philip Morris International Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.88%, where Monthly Performance is -1.35%, Quarterly performance is -14.31%, 6 Months performance is -10.28% and yearly performance percentage is -9.37%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -13.14%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.14% and Monthly Volatility of 2.69%.