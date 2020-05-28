Analysts showing optimistic trends for MKS Instruments, Inc.(NASDAQ:MKSI): Ameri Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:AMRH)

MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) will report its next earnings on Apr 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.54/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.24/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.3/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 24.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for MKS Instruments, Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.18/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.13/share and a High Estimate of $1.35/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for MKS Instruments, Inc. as 491.68 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for MKS Instruments, Inc. is 484.8 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 513.5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 474.11 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MKSI to be 6.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 7.14%. For the next 5 years, MKS Instruments, Inc. is expecting Growth of 41.06% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 8.19% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on MKS Instruments, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.47 and Average Volume (3 months) is 431.02 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 29.75 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.22.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, MKS Instruments, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.57%, where Monthly Performance is 10.49%, Quarterly performance is 3.2%, 6 Months performance is 3.49% and yearly performance percentage is 43.11%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -3.5%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.50% and Monthly Volatility of 4.76%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ameri Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.03 and Average Volume (3 months) is 99.01 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -22%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -53%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -43.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ameri Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 35.78%, where Monthly Performance is 53.16%, Quarterly performance is 17.46%, 6 Months performance is -45.69% and yearly performance percentage is -80.83%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -34.51%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 20.06% and Monthly Volatility of 18.97%.