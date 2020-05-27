What do Analysts Say about Southwestern Energy Company(NYSE:SWN): VICI Properties Inc.(NYSE:VICI)

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) will report its next earnings on Apr 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.1/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.06/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 66.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Southwestern Energy Company and for the current quarter 20 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.02/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.08/share and a High Estimate of $0.1/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Southwestern Energy Company as 605.68 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Southwestern Energy Company is 409.71 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 710.27 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 667 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SWN to be -125%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -75%. For the next 5 years, Southwestern Energy Company is expecting Growth of 117.84% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -65.57% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Southwestern Energy Company, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.6 and Average Volume (3 months) is 25.94 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.2.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -19.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -44.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Southwestern Energy Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.53%, where Monthly Performance is 0%, Quarterly performance is 109.33%, 6 Months performance is 69.73% and yearly performance percentage is -17.15%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 29.75%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.87% and Monthly Volatility of 9.05%.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) will report its next earnings on Apr 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.05/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.33/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.38/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -115.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for VICI Properties Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.38/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.34/share and a High Estimate of $0.44/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for VICI Properties Inc. as 264.18 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for VICI Properties Inc. is 251 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 324.16 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 220.75 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for VICI to be -2.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 28.57%. For the next 5 years, VICI Properties Inc. is expecting Growth of 15.11% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 7.43% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on VICI Properties Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.88 and Average Volume (3 months) is 6.51 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 23.72 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.9.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 4.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, VICI Properties Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 20.04%, where Monthly Performance is 27.28%, Quarterly performance is -25.7%, 6 Months performance is -18.56% and yearly performance percentage is -12.91%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -22.39%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.51% and Monthly Volatility of 5.86%.