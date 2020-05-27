What do Analysts Say about Avista Corporation(NYSE:AVA): DAQO New Energy Corp.(NYSE:DQ)

Avista Corporation (AVA) will report its next earnings on May 08 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.76/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.68/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 11.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Avista Corporation and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.65/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.58/share and a High Estimate of $0.72/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Avista Corporation as 412.63 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Avista Corporation is 388.16 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 435.58 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 414.66 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AVA to be -5.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 75%. For the next 5 years, Avista Corporation is expecting Growth of 9.3% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 13.22% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Avista Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.63 and Average Volume (3 months) is 589.19 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 20.04 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.35.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Avista Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.38%, where Monthly Performance is -9.38%, Quarterly performance is -20.86%, 6 Months performance is -16.78% and yearly performance percentage is -8.34%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -19.28%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.63% and Monthly Volatility of 3.72%.

DAQO New Energy Corp. (DQ) will report its next earnings on May 20 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.72/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.91/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.81/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 89%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for DAQO New Energy Corp. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.61/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.61/share and a High Estimate of $1.61/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for DAQO New Energy Corp. as 150.5 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for DAQO New Energy Corp. is 150.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 150.5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 81.2 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DQ to be 740%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 517.65%. For the next 5 years, DAQO New Energy Corp. is expecting Growth of 25.88% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 252.97% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on DAQO New Energy Corp., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.74 and Average Volume (3 months) is 257.61 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 13.66 and Forward P/E ratio of 4.84.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, DAQO New Energy Corp. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.84%, where Monthly Performance is 13.61%, Quarterly performance is -26.07%, 6 Months performance is 39.14% and yearly performance percentage is 43.63%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 2.56%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.97% and Monthly Volatility of 6.83%.