What are analysts Suggestions on Tailored Brands, Inc.(NYSE:TLRD): Realty Income Corporation(NYSE:O)

Tailored Brands, Inc. (TLRD) will report its next earnings on Mar 18 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.46/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.53/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 13.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Tailored Brands, Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.42/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.55/share and a High Estimate of $-0.3/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TLRD to be -338.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -50%. For the next 5 years, Tailored Brands, Inc. is expecting Growth of 5550% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -100.93% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Tailored Brands, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.53 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.89 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 2.76 and Forward P/E ratio of 2.46.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -3.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 202.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Tailored Brands, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 43.07%, where Monthly Performance is -11.84%, Quarterly performance is -62.78%, 6 Months performance is -71.31% and yearly performance percentage is -78.73%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -67.63%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 16.75% and Monthly Volatility of 14.04%.

Realty Income Corporation (O) will report its next earnings on May 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.39/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.34/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 14.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Realty Income Corporation and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.45/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.36/share and a High Estimate of $0.86/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Realty Income Corporation as 409.74 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Realty Income Corporation is 391.93 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 422.93 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 354.04 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for O to be -2.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, Realty Income Corporation is expecting Growth of 5.99% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 0.9% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Realty Income Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.7 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.06 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 38.27 and Forward P/E ratio of 29.77.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 4.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Realty Income Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.56%, where Monthly Performance is 11.16%, Quarterly performance is -31.43%, 6 Months performance is -27.46% and yearly performance percentage is -21.32%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -24.64%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.99% and Monthly Volatility of 3.59%.