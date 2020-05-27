what are Analysts report about Healthcare Services Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:HCSG): Archrock, Inc.(NYSE:AROC)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) will report its next earnings on Apr 21 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.27/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.26/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 3.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.26/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.23/share and a High Estimate of $0.3/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. as 449.78 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. is 445.9 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 452.86 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 462.1 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HCSG to be 8.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 8%. For the next 5 years, Healthcare Services Group, Inc. is expecting Growth of 8.64% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 22.99% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Healthcare Services Group, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.38 and Average Volume (3 months) is 977.31 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 23.46 and Forward P/E ratio of 19.42.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 10.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 16.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Healthcare Services Group, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.46%, where Monthly Performance is 0.38%, Quarterly performance is -20.59%, 6 Months performance is -1.94% and yearly performance percentage is -27%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -2.18%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.47% and Monthly Volatility of 4.60%.

Archrock, Inc. (AROC) will report its next earnings on May 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.21/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.16/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 31.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Archrock, Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.14/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.11/share and a High Estimate of $0.17/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Archrock, Inc. as 239.6 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Archrock, Inc. is 239.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 239.6 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 239.15 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AROC to be 16.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -57.14%. For the next 5 years, Archrock, Inc. is expecting Growth of -23.64% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -12.7% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Archrock, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.01 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.52 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 52.3 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.32.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 1.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Archrock, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 17.28%, where Monthly Performance is 50.12%, Quarterly performance is -14.59%, 6 Months performance is -26.41% and yearly performance percentage is -31.03%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -36.45%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.83% and Monthly Volatility of 7.53%.