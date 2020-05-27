Revenue Estimates Analysis of Spotify Technology S.A.(NYSE:SPOT): BRF S.A.(NYSE:BRFS)

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) will report its next earnings on Apr 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.22/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.54/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.32/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 59.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Spotify Technology S.A. and for the current quarter 21 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.33/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.01/share and a High Estimate of $-0.01/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 23 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Spotify Technology S.A. as 2.15 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Spotify Technology S.A. is 2.1 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.31 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.84 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SPOT to be 2.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -170.73%. For the next 5 years, Spotify Technology S.A. is expecting Growth of 84.25% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -26.96% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Spotify Technology S.A., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 5 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.46 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.69 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -2.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -4.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Spotify Technology S.A. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 18.32%, where Monthly Performance is 38.57%, Quarterly performance is 34.7%, 6 Months performance is 37.35% and yearly performance percentage is 53.23%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 27.72%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.00% and Monthly Volatility of 4.60%.

BRF S.A. (BRFS) will report its next earnings on Mar 26 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.21/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.15/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 40%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for BRF S.A. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.13/share and a High Estimate of $0.14/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for BRF S.A. as 1.72 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for BRF S.A. is 1.72 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.72 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.09 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BRFS to be 33.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, BRF S.A. is expecting Growth of 210% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -72.22% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on BRF S.A., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.77 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.7 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 15 and Forward P/E ratio of 26.44.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 17.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, BRF S.A. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 9.87%, where Monthly Performance is 28.18%, Quarterly performance is -35.62%, 6 Months performance is -46.93% and yearly performance percentage is -46.32%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -51.38%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.46% and Monthly Volatility of 5.96%.