Revenue Estimates Analysis of Liberty Latin America Ltd.(NASDAQ:LILAK): Oil States International, Inc.(NYSE:OIS)

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILAK) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $0.23/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.28/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 560%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Liberty Latin America Ltd. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.19/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.29/share and a High Estimate of $-0.07/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Liberty Latin America Ltd. as 937.8 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Liberty Latin America Ltd. is 910.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 958 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 951.45 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Liberty Latin America Ltd., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.48 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.12 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 31.47.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Liberty Latin America Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.01%, where Monthly Performance is -4.64%, Quarterly performance is -44.54%, 6 Months performance is -45.29% and yearly performance percentage is -43.78%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -49.87%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.49% and Monthly Volatility of 5.66%.

Oil States International, Inc. (OIS) will report its next earnings on Apr 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.14/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.2/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 30%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Oil States International, Inc. and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.32/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.43/share and a High Estimate of $-0.14/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for OIS to be -221.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -400%. For the next 5 years, Oil States International, Inc. is expecting Growth of 10.19% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -106.45% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Oil States International, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.6 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.43 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -35.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -51.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -14.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Oil States International, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 22.71%, where Monthly Performance is 36.01%, Quarterly performance is -54.87%, 6 Months performance is -74.94% and yearly performance percentage is -76.94%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -76.15%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 11.61% and Monthly Volatility of 13.09%.