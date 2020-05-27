Revenue Estimates Analysis of Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc.(NASDAQ:ESES): Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:ZBH)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc. as 507 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc. is 24.92 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 24.92 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 19.81 Million.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) will report its next earnings on May 11 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.3/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.27/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 18 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.35/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.05/share and a High Estimate of $1.89/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. as 1.79 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. is 1.76 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.91 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.98 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ZBH to be -130.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -46.33%. For the next 5 years, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 94.13% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -48.79% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.94 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.08 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 69.98 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.85.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.32%, where Monthly Performance is 8.84%, Quarterly performance is -15.35%, 6 Months performance is -10.95% and yearly performance percentage is 10.67%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -15.33%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.68% and Monthly Volatility of 3.58%.