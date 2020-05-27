Earnings Analysis of Trinseo S.A.(NYSE:TSE): Builders FirstSource, Inc.(NASDAQ:BLDR)

Trinseo S.A. (TSE) will report its next earnings on May 07 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.35/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.48/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.13/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -27.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Trinseo S.A. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.07/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.1/share and a High Estimate of $0.15/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Trinseo S.A. as 915.72 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Trinseo S.A. is 847 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 955 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.01 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TSE to be -174.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -26.87%. For the next 5 years, Trinseo S.A. is expecting Growth of 423.02% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -120.13% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Trinseo S.A., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.54 and Average Volume (3 months) is 661.59 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 48.75 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.8.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 2.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Trinseo S.A. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 11.34%, where Monthly Performance is 15.59%, Quarterly performance is -11.52%, 6 Months performance is -45.24% and yearly performance percentage is -45%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -42.22%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.60% and Monthly Volatility of 7.29%.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) will report its next earnings on Apr 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.34/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.28/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 21.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Builders FirstSource, Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.4/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.14/share and a High Estimate of $0.73/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Builders FirstSource, Inc. as 1.81 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Builders FirstSource, Inc. is 1.3 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.2 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.9 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BLDR to be -68.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -65.28%. For the next 5 years, Builders FirstSource, Inc. is expecting Growth of 39.89% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -51.2% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Builders FirstSource, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.88 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.72 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 12.36 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.11.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 24.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 14.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Builders FirstSource, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 8.87%, where Monthly Performance is 39.59%, Quarterly performance is -16.85%, 6 Months performance is -17.32% and yearly performance percentage is 36.49%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -19.11%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.84% and Monthly Volatility of 6.88%.