Comprehensive Stock Analysis of HealthEquity, Inc.(NASDAQ:HQY): Crestwood Equity Partners LP(NYSE:CEQP)

HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY) will report its next earnings on Jun 02 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.39/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.35/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 11.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for HealthEquity, Inc. and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.44/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.33/share and a High Estimate of $0.5/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HQY to be 7.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, HealthEquity, Inc. is expecting Growth of 7.31% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 1.16% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on HealthEquity, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.68 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.08 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 92.85 and Forward P/E ratio of 31.69.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 4.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, HealthEquity, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.98%, where Monthly Performance is 16.65%, Quarterly performance is -22.05%, 6 Months performance is -2.4% and yearly performance percentage is -13.34%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -19.14%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.77% and Monthly Volatility of 5.78%.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) will report its next earnings on May 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.28/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.43/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.15/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -34.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Crestwood Equity Partners LP and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.22/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.02/share and a High Estimate of $0.36/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Crestwood Equity Partners LP as 776.41 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Crestwood Equity Partners LP is 672.57 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 888.8 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 835.2 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CEQP to be -400%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -175%. For the next 5 years, Crestwood Equity Partners LP is expecting Growth of 70.83% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -115.02% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Crestwood Equity Partners LP, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.65 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.16 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 6.17 and Forward P/E ratio of 159.15.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 13.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Crestwood Equity Partners LP currently shows a Weekly Performance of 13.48%, where Monthly Performance is 45%, Quarterly performance is -45.63%, 6 Months performance is -58.03% and yearly performance percentage is -62.72%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -57.66%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.99% and Monthly Volatility of 10.76%.