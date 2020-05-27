Analysts showing optimistic trends for Brookdale Senior Living Inc.(NYSE:BKD): Trex Company, Inc.(NYSE:TREX)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) will report its next earnings on May 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.49/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.23/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.26/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -113%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.14/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.14/share and a High Estimate of $-0.14/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. as 998.07 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is 924.32 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.08 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.04 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BKD to be -10%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 23.81%. For the next 5 years, Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is expecting Growth of 21.71% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -14.16% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Brookdale Senior Living Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.86 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.46 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 4.63 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 17%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -0.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Brookdale Senior Living Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.67%, where Monthly Performance is 12.31%, Quarterly performance is -46.01%, 6 Months performance is -48.3% and yearly performance percentage is -44.02%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -49.79%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.87% and Monthly Volatility of 10.16%.

Trex Company, Inc. (TREX) will report its next earnings on May 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.61/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.51/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 19.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Trex Company, Inc. and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.61/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.54/share and a High Estimate of $0.66/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Trex Company, Inc. as 197.71 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Trex Company, Inc. is 186.7 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 205.4 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 179.57 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TREX to be -12.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -12.5%. For the next 5 years, Trex Company, Inc. is expecting Growth of 14.81% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 2.02% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Trex Company, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.06 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.05 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 48.16 and Forward P/E ratio of 44.41.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 26.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 36.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 31.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Trex Company, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.27%, where Monthly Performance is 49.2%, Quarterly performance is 23.43%, 6 Months performance is 53.57% and yearly performance percentage is 95.42%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 42.41%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.58% and Monthly Volatility of 5.14%.