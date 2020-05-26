What do Analysts Say about Thor Industries, Inc.(NYSE:THO): Radian Group Inc.(NYSE:RDN)

Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) will report its next earnings on Mar 09 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.66/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.7/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -5.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Thor Industries, Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.29/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.08/share and a High Estimate of $1.89/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for THO to be -97%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -78.24%. For the next 5 years, Thor Industries, Inc. is expecting Growth of 85.99% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -55.41% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Thor Industries, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.61 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.22 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 22.13 and Forward P/E ratio of 19.19.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Thor Industries, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 14.55%, where Monthly Performance is 50.76%, Quarterly performance is 1.04%, 6 Months performance is 29.24% and yearly performance percentage is 44.41%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 10.3%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.76% and Monthly Volatility of 6.06%.

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) will report its next earnings on May 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.86/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.77/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 11.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Radian Group Inc. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.74/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.53/share and a High Estimate of $0.85/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Radian Group Inc. as 298.71 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Radian Group Inc. is 273.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 353.8 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 263.51 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for RDN to be -77.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -56.79%. For the next 5 years, Radian Group Inc. is expecting Growth of 38.64% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -37.38% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Radian Group Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.81 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.54 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 4.93 and Forward P/E ratio of 5.62.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 16.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 14.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Radian Group Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 8.91%, where Monthly Performance is 16.53%, Quarterly performance is -35.27%, 6 Months performance is -40.5% and yearly performance percentage is -32.32%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -39.75%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.06% and Monthly Volatility of 7.02%.