what are Analysts report about Grand Canyon Education, Inc.(NASDAQ:LOPE): Atlassian Corporation Plc(NASDAQ:TEAM)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (LOPE) will report its next earnings on May 07 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.63/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.54/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 5.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.5/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.49/share and a High Estimate of $1.5/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. as 221.07 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. is 220 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 222.5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 195.59 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LOPE to be -18.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0.81%. For the next 5 years, Grand Canyon Education, Inc. is expecting Growth of 14.33% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -4.3% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Grand Canyon Education, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.32 and Average Volume (3 months) is 595.78 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 17.84 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.86.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 15%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 18.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Grand Canyon Education, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.51%, where Monthly Performance is 22.09%, Quarterly performance is 18.41%, 6 Months performance is 10.58% and yearly performance percentage is -18.67%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -0.41%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.16% and Monthly Volatility of 4.06%.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) will report its next earnings on Apr 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.25/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.21/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 19%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Atlassian Corporation Plc and for the current quarter 19 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.21/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.18/share and a High Estimate of $0.25/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 18 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Atlassian Corporation Plc as 411.68 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Atlassian Corporation Plc is 404.8 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 428.3 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 334.59 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TEAM to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, Atlassian Corporation Plc is expecting Growth of 18.35% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 26.74% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Atlassian Corporation Plc, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.72 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.03 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 135.46.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -6.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -27.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -6.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Atlassian Corporation Plc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.09%, where Monthly Performance is 22.23%, Quarterly performance is 24.12%, 6 Months performance is 43.23% and yearly performance percentage is 43.49%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 51.74%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.47% and Monthly Volatility of 4.62%.