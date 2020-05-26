what are Analysts report about Fate Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:FATE): Humana Inc.(NYSE:HUM)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (FATE) will report its next earnings on May 11 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.37/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.39/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 5.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.39/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.45/share and a High Estimate of $-0.29/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FATE to be 44.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -10%. For the next 5 years, Fate Therapeutics, Inc. is expecting Growth of -20.63% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -9.03% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Fate Therapeutics, Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.12 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.21 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -38.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -52.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -41.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Fate Therapeutics, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 23.83%, where Monthly Performance is 19.59%, Quarterly performance is 14.87%, 6 Months performance is 143.72% and yearly performance percentage is 92.2%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 80.02%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.49% and Monthly Volatility of 7.92%.

Humana Inc. (HUM) will report its next earnings on Apr 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $5.4/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $4.68/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.72/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 15.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Humana Inc. and for the current quarter 20 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $7.37/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $5.51/share and a High Estimate of $9.55/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Humana Inc. as 18.63 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Humana Inc. is 18.18 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 18.88 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 15.93 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HUM to be 28.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -10.93%. For the next 5 years, Humana Inc. is expecting Growth of 17.8% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 3.81% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Humana Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.24 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.63 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 20.25 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.98.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 21.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Humana Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.95%, where Monthly Performance is 7.75%, Quarterly performance is 13.94%, 6 Months performance is 16.77% and yearly performance percentage is 52%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 7.61%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.42% and Monthly Volatility of 3.61%.