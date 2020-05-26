Revenue Estimates Analysis of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.(NYSE:CFR): Lamar Advertising Company(NASDAQ:LAMR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) will report its next earnings on Apr 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.75/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.26/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.51/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -40.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.94/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.32/share and a High Estimate of $1.47/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. as 355.7 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. is 312.05 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 421.3 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 360.44 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CFR to be -55.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -35.26%. For the next 5 years, Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. is expecting Growth of 11.8% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -46.93% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.5 and Average Volume (3 months) is 796.19 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 11.87 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.79.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 22.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.71%, where Monthly Performance is 13.7%, Quarterly performance is -24.35%, 6 Months performance is -26.83% and yearly performance percentage is -28.07%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -29.89%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.99% and Monthly Volatility of 5.41%.

Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) will report its next earnings on May 07 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.02/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.1/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -7.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Lamar Advertising Company and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.36/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.26/share and a High Estimate of $0.53/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LAMR to be -27.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -27.16%. For the next 5 years, Lamar Advertising Company is expecting Growth of 30.48% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -13.45% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Lamar Advertising Company, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.34 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.29 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 19.11 and Forward P/E ratio of 21.92.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 31.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Lamar Advertising Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of 15.95%, where Monthly Performance is 36.41%, Quarterly performance is -24.89%, 6 Months performance is -17.25% and yearly performance percentage is -14.79%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -23.1%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.40% and Monthly Volatility of 6.54%.