Price Target Analysis: Exelixis, Inc.(NASDAQ:EXEL): ARC Document Solutions, Inc.(NYSE:ARC)

Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) will report its next earnings on May 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.22/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.16/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 37.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Exelixis, Inc. and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.13/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.03/share and a High Estimate of $0.21/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Exelixis, Inc. as 214.94 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Exelixis, Inc. is 195.89 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 230.16 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 215.49 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EXEL to be -52%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -74.19%. For the next 5 years, Exelixis, Inc. is expecting Growth of 77.84% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -56.86% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Exelixis, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.5 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.16 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 26.42 and Forward P/E ratio of 27.48.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 16.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 18%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 17.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Exelixis, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.43%, where Monthly Performance is -6.64%, Quarterly performance is 22%, 6 Months performance is 49.3% and yearly performance percentage is 24.53%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 39.73%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.10% and Monthly Volatility of 4.62%.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (ARC) will report its next earnings on Mar 03 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.06/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.01/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 500%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for ARC Document Solutions, Inc. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for ARC Document Solutions, Inc. as 98.41 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for ARC Document Solutions, Inc. is 97.46 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 97.46 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 97.11 Million.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.14 and Average Volume (3 months) is 161.82 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 11.74 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 2.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, ARC Document Solutions, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.1%, where Monthly Performance is 22.74%, Quarterly performance is -33.05%, 6 Months performance is -30.76% and yearly performance percentage is -62.32%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -41.72%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.23% and Monthly Volatility of 9.73%.