Investors Catching Stocks Capstead Mortgage Corporation(NYSE:CMO): Teladoc Health, Inc.(NYSE:TDOC)

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) will report its next earnings on Apr 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.16/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.14/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 14.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Capstead Mortgage Corporation and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.15/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.14/share and a High Estimate of $0.16/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Capstead Mortgage Corporation as 63 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Capstead Mortgage Corporation is 63 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 63 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 85.7 Million.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.46 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.57 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.14.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -2.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -33.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -0.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Capstead Mortgage Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 8.47%, where Monthly Performance is 6.22%, Quarterly performance is -36.95%, 6 Months performance is -32.45% and yearly performance percentage is -37.25%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -35.35%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.73% and Monthly Volatility of 6.90%.

Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) will report its next earnings on Apr 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.4/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.36/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -11.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Teladoc Health, Inc. and for the current quarter 21 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.26/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.37/share and a High Estimate of $-0.2/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TDOC to be 36.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 38.46%. For the next 5 years, Teladoc Health, Inc. is expecting Growth of 60.09% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 18.84% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Teladoc Health, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.38 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.84 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -6.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -9.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -4.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Teladoc Health, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -5.46%, where Monthly Performance is -7.22%, Quarterly performance is 52.44%, 6 Months performance is 124.89% and yearly performance percentage is 190.83%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 108.05%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.70% and Monthly Volatility of 6.54%.