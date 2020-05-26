Investors Catching Stocks BHP Billiton Limited(NYSE:BHP): Boston Scientific Corporation(NYSE:BSX)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for BHP Billiton Limited and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on BHP Billiton Limited, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.38 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.99 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 12.2 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.52.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 18.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 14.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, BHP Billiton Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of 10.04%, where Monthly Performance is 18.64%, Quarterly performance is -4.95%, 6 Months performance is -9.4% and yearly performance percentage is -11.27%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -16.83%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.50% and Monthly Volatility of 1.99%.

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) will report its next earnings on Apr 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.28/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.31/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -9.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Boston Scientific Corporation and for the current quarter 22 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.02/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.37/share and a High Estimate of $0.25/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 19 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Boston Scientific Corporation as 1.72 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Boston Scientific Corporation is 1.31 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.49 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.64 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BSX to be -115.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -35.9%. For the next 5 years, Boston Scientific Corporation is expecting Growth of 86% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -43.04% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Boston Scientific Corporation, where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.18 and Average Volume (3 months) is 12.86 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 11.84 and Forward P/E ratio of 21.14.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 15.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 36.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 23.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Boston Scientific Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.1%, where Monthly Performance is -1.35%, Quarterly performance is -12.59%, 6 Months performance is -15.72% and yearly performance percentage is -4.97%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -20.59%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.81% and Monthly Volatility of 3.34%.