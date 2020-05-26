Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation(NYSE:LPX): General Mills, Inc.(NYSE:GIS)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) will report its next earnings on May 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.05/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.11/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -54.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.31/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.25/share and a High Estimate of $0.4/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation as 577.54 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation is 536.9 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 607 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 582 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LPX to be -54.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -300%. For the next 5 years, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation is expecting Growth of 165.76% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 24.32% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.64 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.84 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 2887.5 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.12.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 16.61%, where Monthly Performance is 37.09%, Quarterly performance is -29.98%, 6 Months performance is -20.94% and yearly performance percentage is 0.87%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -22.14%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.57% and Monthly Volatility of 5.71%.

General Mills, Inc. (GIS) will report its next earnings on Mar 18 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.77/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.76/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for General Mills, Inc. and for the current quarter 18 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.97/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.91/share and a High Estimate of $1.07/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 15 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for General Mills, Inc. as 4.74 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for General Mills, Inc. is 4.56 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 5.15 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 4.16 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GIS to be 25.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 5.06%. For the next 5 years, General Mills, Inc. is expecting Growth of -1.41% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 9.94% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on General Mills, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 6 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.37 and Average Volume (3 months) is 5.48 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 17.24 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.28.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 28.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, General Mills, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.05%, where Monthly Performance is 0.42%, Quarterly performance is 11.62%, 6 Months performance is 12.77% and yearly performance percentage is 12.22%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 11.95%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.07% and Monthly Volatility of 2.23%.