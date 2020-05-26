Comprehensive Stock Analysis of America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V.(NYSE:AMX): News Corporation(NASDAQ:NWSA)

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $-0.45/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.04/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.41/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -1025%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.22/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.1/share and a High Estimate of $0.37/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. as 10.12 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. is 10.09 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 10.14 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 13.09 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AMX to be 4.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 20%. For the next 5 years, America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. is expecting Growth of 245.84% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -69.81% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.46 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.46 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 51.2 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.1.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.75%, where Monthly Performance is 17.86%, Quarterly performance is -23.63%, 6 Months performance is -18.05% and yearly performance percentage is -9.86%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -20%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.29% and Monthly Volatility of 3.74%.

News Corporation (NWSA) will report its next earnings on May 07 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.18/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.15/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 20%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for News Corporation and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.03/share and a High Estimate of $0.03/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NWSA to be 171.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 50%. For the next 5 years, News Corporation is expecting Growth of 114.01% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -441.3% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on News Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 2 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.52 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.59 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 61.94.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -5.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -10.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, News Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.98%, where Monthly Performance is 32.8%, Quarterly performance is -15.36%, 6 Months performance is -9.51% and yearly performance percentage is -2.29%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -18.53%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.83% and Monthly Volatility of 4.46%.