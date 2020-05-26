Analysts showing optimistic trends for Ctrip.com International, Ltd.(NASDAQ:CTRP): First American Corporation (The)(NYSE:FAF)

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Ctrip.com International, Ltd., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

First American Corporation (The) (FAF) will report its next earnings on Apr 23 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.06/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for First American Corporation (The) and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.62/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.03/share and a High Estimate of $0.97/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for First American Corporation (The) as 1.29 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for First American Corporation (The) is 1.13 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.44 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.5 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FAF to be -55.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -48.17%. For the next 5 years, First American Corporation (The) is expecting Growth of 10.47% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -37.85% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on First American Corporation (The), where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.36 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.38 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 8.52 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.4.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 15.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 14%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, First American Corporation (The) currently shows a Weekly Performance of 11.04%, where Monthly Performance is 17.06%, Quarterly performance is -22.45%, 6 Months performance is -22.12% and yearly performance percentage is -9.86%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -15.17%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.61% and Monthly Volatility of 4.16%.