What are analysts Suggestions on Fluor Corporation(NYSE:FLR): Pentair plc.(NYSE:PNR)

Fluor Corporation (FLR) will report its next earnings on Feb 18 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-5.29/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.36/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-5.65/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -1569.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Fluor Corporation and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.1/share and a High Estimate of $0.3/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Fluor Corporation as 4.05 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Fluor Corporation is 3.85 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 4.26 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 4.8 Billion.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Fluor Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.71 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.06 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.07.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -16.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -57.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Fluor Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 25.98%, where Monthly Performance is 33.54%, Quarterly performance is -25.98%, 6 Months performance is -37.51% and yearly performance percentage is -62.99%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -42.21%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.59% and Monthly Volatility of 9.65%.

Pentair plc. (PNR) will report its next earnings on Apr 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.52/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.44/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 18.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Pentair plc. and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.51/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.36/share and a High Estimate of $0.75/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Pentair plc. as 685.77 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Pentair plc. is 619.21 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 812.2 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 799.5 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PNR to be -33.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -22.41%. For the next 5 years, Pentair plc. is expecting Growth of 14.08% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -13.45% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Pentair plc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.58 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.49 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 16.1 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.39.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 20.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Pentair plc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 8.41%, where Monthly Performance is 20.57%, Quarterly performance is -18.72%, 6 Months performance is -16.35% and yearly performance percentage is -0.33%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -21.04%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.39% and Monthly Volatility of 3.47%.