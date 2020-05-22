what are Analysts report about Methanex Corporation(NASDAQ:MEOH): Remark Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:MARK)

Methanex Corporation (MEOH) will report its next earnings on May 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.13/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.03/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.16/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 533.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Methanex Corporation and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.05/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.02/share and a High Estimate of $0.11/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Methanex Corporation as 716.15 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Methanex Corporation is 612.22 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 826.3 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 732.7 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MEOH to be -391.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -196.3%. For the next 5 years, Methanex Corporation is expecting Growth of 82.2% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -320.43% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Methanex Corporation, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 6 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.64 and Average Volume (3 months) is 926.5 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 18.39 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 5.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Methanex Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 23.06%, where Monthly Performance is 30%, Quarterly performance is -48.68%, 6 Months performance is -54.33% and yearly performance percentage is -62.98%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -55.24%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.23% and Monthly Volatility of 7.92%.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (MARK) will report its next earnings on May 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.11/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.11/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Remark Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Remark Holdings, Inc. as 730 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Remark Holdings, Inc. is 730 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 730 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 22.32 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Remark Holdings, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.62 and Average Volume (3 months) is 25.59 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -39.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 135.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -174.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Remark Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 33.81%, where Monthly Performance is 382.62%, Quarterly performance is 203.18%, 6 Months performance is 180.63% and yearly performance percentage is 69.09%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 261.17%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 22.78% and Monthly Volatility of 31.21%.