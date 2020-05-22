Revenue Estimates Analysis of Knowles Corporation(NYSE:KN): Cardtronics plc(NASDAQ:CATM)

Knowles Corporation (KN) will report its next earnings on May 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.35/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.4/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -12.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Knowles Corporation and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.02/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0.03/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Knowles Corporation as 162.42 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Knowles Corporation is 157.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 163.2 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 179.8 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for KN to be -100%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -50%. For the next 5 years, Knowles Corporation is expecting Growth of 113.7% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -49.53% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Knowles Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.42 and Average Volume (3 months) is 994.49 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 34.67 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.86.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Knowles Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 9.18%, where Monthly Performance is -0.14%, Quarterly performance is -15.25%, 6 Months performance is -34.02% and yearly performance percentage is -13.88%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -31.96%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.88% and Monthly Volatility of 4.17%.

Cardtronics plc (CATM) will report its next earnings on May 08 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.7/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.58/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.12/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 20.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Cardtronics plc and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.38/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.25/share and a High Estimate of $0.49/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Cardtronics plc as 322.85 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Cardtronics plc is 313 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 329 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 318.27 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CATM to be -94.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -64.56%. For the next 5 years, Cardtronics plc is expecting Growth of 65.14% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -56.75% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Cardtronics plc, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.91 and Average Volume (3 months) is 773.77 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 21.96 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.06.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 14.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Cardtronics plc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 30.14%, where Monthly Performance is 27.62%, Quarterly performance is -36.77%, 6 Months performance is -41.16% and yearly performance percentage is -26.46%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -45.46%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.48% and Monthly Volatility of 8.78%.