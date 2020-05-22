Price Target Analysis of OFG Bancorp(NYSE:OFG): Government Properties Income Trust(NASDAQ:GOV)

OFG Bancorp (OFG) will report its next earnings on Apr 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.43/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.43/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -100%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for OFG Bancorp and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.22/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.15/share and a High Estimate of $0.28/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for OFG Bancorp as 103.56 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for OFG Bancorp is 101.98 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 104.4 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 81.08 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for OFG to be -51.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -20.83%. For the next 5 years, OFG Bancorp is expecting Growth of 56.85% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -23.46% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.44 and Average Volume (3 months) is 501.75 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 24.33 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.85.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 2.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 20.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, OFG Bancorp currently shows a Weekly Performance of 15.95%, where Monthly Performance is 13.12%, Quarterly performance is -39.01%, 6 Months performance is -41.94% and yearly performance percentage is -37.94%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -48.88%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.41% and Monthly Volatility of 7.20%.

