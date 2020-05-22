Investors Catching Stocks SL Green Realty Corporation(NYSE:SLG): Nucor Corporation(NYSE:NUE)

SL Green Realty Corporation (SLG) will report its next earnings on Apr 22 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.47/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.71/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.76/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 107%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for SL Green Realty Corporation and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.21/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.06/share and a High Estimate of $0.35/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for SL Green Realty Corporation as 208.91 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for SL Green Realty Corporation is 189.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 218 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 244.96 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SLG to be -13.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -9.14%. For the next 5 years, SL Green Realty Corporation is expecting Growth of -0.83% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -2% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on SL Green Realty Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.46 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.68 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 9.3 and Forward P/E ratio of 40.24.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, SL Green Realty Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -5%, where Monthly Performance is -16.27%, Quarterly performance is -59.93%, 6 Months performance is -55.84% and yearly performance percentage is -57.25%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -59.27%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.16% and Monthly Volatility of 6.87%.

Nucor Corporation (NUE) will report its next earnings on Apr 28 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.99/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.95/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 4.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Nucor Corporation and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.06/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.31/share and a High Estimate of $0.18/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Nucor Corporation as 4.33 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Nucor Corporation is 3.91 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 4.7 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 6.02 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NUE to be -104%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -67.78%. For the next 5 years, Nucor Corporation is expecting Growth of 81.83% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -59.4% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Nucor Corporation, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.47 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.24 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 15.53 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.24.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Nucor Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.7%, where Monthly Performance is 9.89%, Quarterly performance is -17.64%, 6 Months performance is -27.01% and yearly performance percentage is -24.36%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -28.93%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.03% and Monthly Volatility of 3.83%.