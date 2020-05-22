Investors Catching Stocks Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.(NASDAQ:PACB): Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.(NYSE:LBRT)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB) will report its next earnings on May 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.16/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.16/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 100%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.16/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.18/share and a High Estimate of $-0.14/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. as 20.07 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. is 17.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 22.77 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 21.64 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PACB to be -18.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -10.53%. For the next 5 years, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. is expecting Growth of -13.93% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -10.91% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.43 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.99 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -30.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -86.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -116.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.59%, where Monthly Performance is 15.53%, Quarterly performance is -11.22%, 6 Months performance is -20.6% and yearly performance percentage is -46.55%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -27.63%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.63% and Monthly Volatility of 5.81%.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) will report its next earnings on Apr 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.03/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.06/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 150%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.38/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.57/share and a High Estimate of $-0.08/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LBRT to be -243.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -373.33%. For the next 5 years, Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. is expecting Growth of 13.68% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -328.3% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Liberty Oilfield Services Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.51 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.04 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 34.52 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 4.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 27.23%, where Monthly Performance is 97.81%, Quarterly performance is -31.99%, 6 Months performance is -32.92% and yearly performance percentage is -64.55%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -51.26%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.10% and Monthly Volatility of 12.75%.