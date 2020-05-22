Investors Catching Stocks Intuitive Surgical, Inc.(NASDAQ:ISRG): Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance(NYSE:ARI)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) will report its next earnings on Apr 16 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $2.69/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.54/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.15/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 5.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.83/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.02/share and a High Estimate of $1.86/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. as 673.65 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is 493.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 933 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.1 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ISRG to be -82.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -42.27%. For the next 5 years, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is expecting Growth of 54.86% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -36.13% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Intuitive Surgical, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.44 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.04 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 47.08 and Forward P/E ratio of 42.11.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 14.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 17.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.54%, where Monthly Performance is 6.6%, Quarterly performance is -10.95%, 6 Months performance is -5.51% and yearly performance percentage is 12.48%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -7.65%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.52% and Monthly Volatility of 2.81%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) will report its next earnings on May 07 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.46/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.45/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 2.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.39/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.3/share and a High Estimate of $0.45/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance as 76.03 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is 67.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 81.6 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 82.83 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ARI to be -44.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -40.43%. For the next 5 years, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is expecting Growth of -7.05% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -34.92% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.55 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.94 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 117.54 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.29.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance currently shows a Weekly Performance of 13.9%, where Monthly Performance is 12.48%, Quarterly performance is -55.61%, 6 Months performance is -55.07% and yearly performance percentage is -56.33%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -55.66%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.33% and Monthly Volatility of 7.50%.