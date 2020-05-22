Earnings Analysis of Horizon Pharma plc(NASDAQ:HZNP): Orbotech Ltd.(NASDAQ:ORBK)

Horizon Pharma plc (HZNP) will report its next earnings on May 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.56/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.42/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.14/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 33.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Horizon Pharma plc and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.22/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.09/share and a High Estimate of $0.34/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Horizon Pharma plc as 287.88 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Horizon Pharma plc is 260.83 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 309.74 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 280.37 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HZNP to be -38.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -28.13%. For the next 5 years, Horizon Pharma plc is expecting Growth of 50.39% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -10.31% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Horizon Pharma plc, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.79 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.34 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 16.91 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.36.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 14.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 31.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 18.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Horizon Pharma plc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.99%, where Monthly Performance is 41.6%, Quarterly performance is 35.01%, 6 Months performance is 56% and yearly performance percentage is 84.7%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 32.4%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.47% and Monthly Volatility of 4.62%.