Comprehensive Stock Analysis of USA Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ:USAT): TOP Ships Inc.(NASDAQ:TOPS)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for USA Technologies, Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.03/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.05/share and a High Estimate of $0.01/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for USA Technologies, Inc. as 43.46 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for USA Technologies, Inc. is 38.79 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 45.6 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 37.65 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on USA Technologies, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for TOP Ships Inc. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.6 and Average Volume (3 months) is 49.81 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -9.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -32.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, TOP Ships Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -24.41%, where Monthly Performance is -44.27%, Quarterly performance is -71.15%, 6 Months performance is -80.77% and yearly performance percentage is -98.87%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -82%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 10.02% and Monthly Volatility of 9.73%.