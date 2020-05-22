Analysts showing optimistic trends for Teekay LNG Partners L.P.(NYSE:TGP): Wingstop Inc.(NASDAQ:WING)

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) will report its next earnings on May 21 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.56/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.59/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -5.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Teekay LNG Partners L.P. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.66/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.6/share and a High Estimate of $0.73/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Teekay LNG Partners L.P. as 142.24 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is 139.3 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 147.54 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 149.74 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TGP to be 102.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 20%. For the next 5 years, Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is expecting Growth of 4.27% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 52.51% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Teekay LNG Partners L.P., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.91 and Average Volume (3 months) is 417.63 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 7.22 and Forward P/E ratio of 3.95.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 7.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Teekay LNG Partners L.P. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.01%, where Monthly Performance is -1.79%, Quarterly performance is -8.64%, 6 Months performance is -24.74% and yearly performance percentage is -19.54%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -25.9%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.54% and Monthly Volatility of 5.23%.

Wingstop Inc. (WING) will report its next earnings on May 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.14/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.17/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -17.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Wingstop Inc. and for the current quarter 20 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.24/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.21/share and a High Estimate of $0.27/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 18 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Wingstop Inc. as 55.72 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Wingstop Inc. is 54.4 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 57.72 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 45.84 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WING to be 70.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 25%. For the next 5 years, Wingstop Inc. is expecting Growth of 20.2% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 39.73% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Wingstop Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.69 and Average Volume (3 months) is 752.87 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 163.84 and Forward P/E ratio of 99.21.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 13.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -10.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 37.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Wingstop Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.55%, where Monthly Performance is 7.83%, Quarterly performance is 21.64%, 6 Months performance is 67.62% and yearly performance percentage is 51.72%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 40.6%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.01% and Monthly Volatility of 4.16%.