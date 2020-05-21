What do Analysts Say about Walmart Inc.(NYSE:WMT): Sequential Brands Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:SQBG)

Walmart Inc. (WMT) will report its next earnings on May 19 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.38/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.43/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -3.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Walmart Inc. and for the current quarter 25 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.17/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.09/share and a High Estimate of $1.38/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WMT to be -4.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -1.72%. For the next 5 years, Walmart Inc. is expecting Growth of 9.89% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -1.22% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Walmart Inc., where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.94 and Average Volume (3 months) is 11.28 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 24.18 and Forward P/E ratio of 23.17.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 20.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Walmart Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.41%, where Monthly Performance is -2.91%, Quarterly performance is 6.59%, 6 Months performance is 4.32% and yearly performance percentage is 24.06%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 5.56%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.95% and Monthly Volatility of 2.19%.

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (SQBG) will report its next earnings on May 15 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.04/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -157.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Sequential Brands Group, Inc. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Sequential Brands Group, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.85 and Average Volume (3 months) is 785.3 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -20.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -121.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Sequential Brands Group, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -22.21%, where Monthly Performance is 15.3%, Quarterly performance is -27.18%, 6 Months performance is -52.76% and yearly performance percentage is -74.38%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -43.45%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 20.10% and Monthly Volatility of 21.81%.