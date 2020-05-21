what are Analysts report about Seaspan Corporation(NYSE:SSW): Domo, Inc.(NASDAQ:DOMO)

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Seaspan Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

Domo, Inc. (DOMO) will report its next earnings on Jun 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.85/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.96/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 11.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Domo, Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.91/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.05/share and a High Estimate of $-0.68/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DOMO to be 7.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 33.33%. For the next 5 years, Domo, Inc. is expecting Growth of 28.43% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 33.69% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Domo, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.79 and Average Volume (3 months) is 782.84 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -54%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 870.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -223.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Domo, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 24.55%, where Monthly Performance is 75.3%, Quarterly performance is -2.03%, 6 Months performance is 48.01% and yearly performance percentage is -32.53%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 14.69%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.40% and Monthly Volatility of 8.68%.